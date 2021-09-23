TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of TPIC opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

