Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.46. 255,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,986,192. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. The company has a market cap of $350.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

