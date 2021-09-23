Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 29.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 26,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 59,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $100.11. 712,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,501,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

