Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 743 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.92. 154,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

