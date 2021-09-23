Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 747,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,766,754. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

