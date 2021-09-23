Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after buying an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 1,223,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,654. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.47.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.