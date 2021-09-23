Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after buying an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 1,223,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,654. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.47.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.