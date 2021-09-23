TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,852 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of TriCo Bancshares worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

