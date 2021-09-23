Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,133 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Truist Financial worth $89,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 46.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 69,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

