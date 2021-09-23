TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 183,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $30.30 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $583.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

