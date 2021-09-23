TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.26

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $11.15. TSR shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 38,377 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Get TSR alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.