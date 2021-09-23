TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.25 ($3.09).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of LON:TUI traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 322 ($4.21). 2,945,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 317.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.45. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

