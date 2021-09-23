Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL opened at $467.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.14 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.16.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.