Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TYL opened at $467.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.14 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.01.
In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.16.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.