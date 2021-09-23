Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) versus InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Head to Head Review

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Uber Technologies and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 26 0 2.90 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $68.88, indicating a potential upside of 53.52%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and InterCloud Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 7.59 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -11.62 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterCloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -7.78% -15.64% -5.92% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Uber Technologies beats InterCloud Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a cloud computing company. It is a single-source provider of end-to-end information technology and next-generation network solutions including software defined networking and network function virtualization to the telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets through cloud solutions and professional services. The company offers cloud and managed services, professional consulting and staffing services, and infrastructure and applications to assist its customers in meeting their changing technology demands. It’s cloud solutions offer enterprise and service-provider customers the opportunity to adopt an operational expense model by outsourcing to InterCloud rather than the capital expense model that has dominated in recent decades in IT infrastructure management. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shrewsbury, NJ.

