Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 52.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 243.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 57.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 101.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UI opened at $301.57 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.