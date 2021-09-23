UBS Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $300.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $300.00 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.62.

BNTX traded up $13.64 on Thursday, hitting $352.90. 14,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

