UBS Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $300.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $300.00 target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.
BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.62.
BNTX traded up $13.64 on Thursday, hitting $352.90. 14,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
