UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,460 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Libertas Partners restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,541.21 ($20.14).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,429 ($18.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,445.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,383.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

