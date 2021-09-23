UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 187 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 115.08 ($1.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.66. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.