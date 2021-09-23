UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 187 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 115.08 ($1.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.66. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.