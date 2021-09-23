UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 850,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of UGI opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in UGI by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,797 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in UGI by 178.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UGI by 89.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

