Umbrella Network (UMB) One Day Volume Hits $12.84 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 43.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 91.1% against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $12.84 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00079663 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars.

