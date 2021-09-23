UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. UMC has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States.

