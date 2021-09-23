UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.55 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €13.55 ($15.94) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.81 ($13.89).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

