Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $71,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.92. 127,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,726. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.47. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

