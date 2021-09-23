United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,904 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE:UMC opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

UMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.