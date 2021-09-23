United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells £50,521.50 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Phil Aspin purchased 18 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,030.50 ($13.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. United Utilities Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,000.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

