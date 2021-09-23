Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

