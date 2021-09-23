Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Gap Down to $49.18

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.18, but opened at $48.11. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 25 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.
The firm has a market cap of $669.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35.
In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
