Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Gap Down to $49.18

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.18, but opened at $48.11. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

The firm has a market cap of $669.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

