Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.