Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 146,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

