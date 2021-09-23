Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $350.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.55.

UPST opened at $323.51 on Monday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.74.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total value of $6,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

