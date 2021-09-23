Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of UE opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

