Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $195,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

