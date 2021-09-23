Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.