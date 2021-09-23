USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.05. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 48,071 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 72,110 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 11.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.