USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.05. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 48,071 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 72,110 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 11.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

