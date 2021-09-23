V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VFC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

