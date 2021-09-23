Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Vale by 120.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $33,712,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

