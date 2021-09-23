Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 120,962 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 588,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 112,911 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.