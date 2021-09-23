Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 742 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NYSE IDA opened at $104.12 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

