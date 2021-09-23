Van ECK Associates Corp Has $754,000 Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,845,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after buying an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,502,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

