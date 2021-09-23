Van ECK Associates Corp Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXP opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

