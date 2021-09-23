Van ECK Associates Corp Has $976,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

Equifax stock opened at $262.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

