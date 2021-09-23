Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.19. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

