Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,015 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 164,171 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 158,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 83,975 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $1,955,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $1,167,000.

SHYD stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

