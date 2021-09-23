Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,845,000 after acquiring an additional 345,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,226,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 928,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

