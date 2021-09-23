Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after buying an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.