Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,097. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $337.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

