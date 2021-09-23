Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Up 13.8%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. 4,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 633,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $805.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

