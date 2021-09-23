ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $1,057,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 40.9% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 399,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 214,684 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 167.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 171.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.20 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

