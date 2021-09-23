Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Short Interest Update

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,050,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 467,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vipshop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $2,916,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

