Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Short Interest Update

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 152,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOSO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Virtuoso Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

