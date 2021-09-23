Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. 924,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,731,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.78.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 68.51%.
Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)
Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design and development of wireless communications solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L.
